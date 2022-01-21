Confcommercio report, the economy slows down and inflation runs – PMI

The economy is also slowing down due to the increase in infections while inflation is running with an estimate for January of a 1.5% increase in prices over December and 4.7% over the year. It can be read in Confcommercio economic report according to which in January the GDP will decrease by 2% compared to December while it should be fixed at + 4.4% for the year.

In December 2021, the Confcommercio (ICC) consumption indicator slows down to + 9.1% trend compared to + 16.4% in November but compares with a December 2020 in which many activities were closed due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. According to the Report, demand for services recorded an increase of 47.6% with + 106.5% for hotels and meals consumed away from home.

The increase in demand for goods as a whole is decidedly more contained (+ 1.3%). On average in 2021, despite the sharp recovery in demand implemented by households starting from the spring, consumption, in the CCI metric, is still 7.7% below 2019, a synthesis of a gap of 1, 3% for goods and 22.4% for services.

“Although less stringent than in the previous phases of the pandemic – reads the Report – the most recent constraints on mobility and sociality are destined, however, to produce a downsizing of growth prospects, also due to the negative impact in terms of operators’ expectations. On the other hand, by now the theorem of the transience of the new inflation wavering, the economic prospects would find a strong limitation also due to the reduction in the purchasing power of incomes and wealth held in liquid form “. The deterioration of conditions – reads “amplifies the concerns about the prospects for 2022”. The estimate of inflation which in its monthly dimension (+ 1.5% prices in January according to the Confcommercio estimate) “brings back the calendar by almost forty years, while reflecting in large part the exceptional increases authorized for the regulated energy component, also affected by the price increases of some consumer goods and services that have been subject to pressure for some time. “In November 2021 – according to the association’s estimates – industrial production showed, after a quarter of substantial stagnation, a decisive recovery (+ 1.9% cyclical). The comparison on an annual basis shows a change of 6.2%. In the same month, employment consolidated the upward trend (0.3% on October), a dynamic that made it possible to return to a level of over 23 million workers.