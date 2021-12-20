Confconsumatori event. “Healthcare and social security assistance in Italy in the emergency period”

As part of the Covid Campania project, Confconsumatori, in collaboration with Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners), Fedaiisf (Federation of Italian Associations of Drug and Parapharmaceutical Scientific Informers) and Order of Doctors of Messina, organizes for Monday 20 December at 5.00 pm a webinar on the ZOOM platform entitled “Healthcare and social security assistance in Italy in the emergency period”. The event aims to create the conditions for a multi-voiced reflection between institutions, experts, sector operators and consumer representatives on citizens’ rights during the pandemic. The critical issues, the prospects and, above all, the key figures who play a strategic role, both in guaranteeing adequate assistance and in countering the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the related effects that affect Italian families.

PROGRAM:

Institutional greetings

Franco Conte, national manager of Confconsumatori APS

Elena Bruno, head of Confconsumatori Naples

Ugo Trama, member of the Campania Crisis Unit

Introduces and moderates Alberto Brich, psychologist

Speakers

Carmen Agnello, Confconsumatori expert, head of “Health Desk”

Confconsumatori’s commitment to protecting the right to health at the time of the covid.

Giacomo Caudo, national president of Fimmg and president of the Messina Medical Order

Strategic support for the national healthcare system of general practitioners during the pandemic.

Antonio Mazzarella , National President Fedaiisf

The role of the drug’s scientific representatives in the fight against Covid.

Conclusions and debate → Webinar registration ←