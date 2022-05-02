Confederations march on Labor Day for decent pensions, fair social security and unemployment

Under the slogan “unity in combat” and for the occasion of Labor Day, different confederations held an act this Sunday in demand of a comprehensive social security for workers, decent pensions and the right to unemployment.

The trade union leader, Gabriel del Río, president of the autonomous trade union confederation, expressed that he demand social security that allows them a decent pension for workers.

“We are claiming our right to unemployment in the new Labor Code and to say no to the businessmen who plan to take it away from us,” he said during the peaceful demonstration that ended this Sunday.

For his part, Jacobo Ramos said that the main objective of his struggle for the union movement in the coming days is to guarantee pensions of 60, 80 and 90 percent.

During his participation, the president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity (CNUS), Rafael (Pepe) Abreu, stated that so far from the government they will not attack the unemployment from the workers.

“Currently, the Minister of Labor informed us that out loud and at the negotiating table after a visit, he informed us that from the government there is no proposal that threatens job layoffs,” he said, adding that it is a sign of peace and respect.

He pointed out that the confederations that demonstrated today advocate peace in the world and therefore consider the necessary cessation of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

“We want to point out that this May Day finds us with great challenges due to the world food crisis due to war and inflation,” he said, emphasizing the stoppage of the war conflict.