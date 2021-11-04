Sports

Conference Laeague, Rome, Mourinho calls Mayoral, Villar, Diawara and Reynolds, excluded after Bodo

The coach summons the players left behind after the 6-1 first leg against the Norwegians. Absent Vina, Pellegrini points to Venice

Matias Vina will not be there tonight in the Conference League match against Bodo due to a muscle discomfort accused yesterday after the finish. In the next few hours there will be exams to understand the extent. The other news, a few hours before the Olimpico match against the Norwegians, is that Josè Mourinho has again called up the players he had left at home after the 6-1 defeat in Norway. So Mayoral, Villar, Diawara and Reynolds are back: to understand which and how many of these players will be on the bench and which, eventually, in the stands.

VINA AND PILGRIMS

Meanwhile, from tonight they return to the list of players called where, in addition to Vina, Pellegrini is not there due to a knee problem. Considering that today is Thursday and Roma will play Sunday at 12.30 in Venice, both are in doubt for the championship match and also for the call-up to the national team. Pellegrini will do everything to recover, both for Mou and Mancini, exams are awaited for the Uruguayan.

November 4, 2021 (change November 4, 2021 | 14:14)

