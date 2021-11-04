Conference Laeague, Rome, Mourinho calls Mayoral, Villar, Diawara and Reynolds, excluded after Bodo

Matias Vina will not be there tonight in the Conference League match against Bodo due to a muscle discomfort accused yesterday after the finish. In the next few hours there will be exams to understand the extent. The other news, a few hours before the Olimpico match against the Norwegians, is that Josè Mourinho has again called up the players he had left at home after the 6-1 defeat in Norway. So Mayoral, Villar, Diawara and Reynolds are back: to understand which and how many of these players will be on the bench and which, eventually, in the stands.