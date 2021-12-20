Conference League, 0-3 defeat for Tottenham: Antonio Conte out of Europe

Following the various cases of COVID-19 positivity identified among the players and the staff of the Tottenham Hotspur FC, it was not possible to play the group stage match of UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22 between Tottenham Hotspur FC And Stade Rennais FC scheduled for December 9, 2021 in London.

Champions League

The question was submitted to theUEFA Control, Ethics and Discipline Body to decide pursuant to Annex J of the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (season 2021/22). According to Article 30 (4) of UEFA disciplinary regulations, and given the urgency of the situation, the ad hoc president of the Supervisory, Ethics and Discipline Body referred the case to the Appeals Body.

Europe League

The president of the UEFA Appeals Body then decided:

– to declare Tottenham Hotspur FC 3-0 defeat by Stade Rennais FC in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match initially scheduled for 9 December 2021, pursuant to Annex J.3.1 of the UEFA Europa Conference League Regulations (2021/22 season).

Following the result, Tottenham finished third in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group and are eliminated from European competition.