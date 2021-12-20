Sports

Conference League, 0-3 defeat for Tottenham: Antonio Conte out of Europe

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Conference League, 0-3 defeat for Tottenham: Antonio Conte out of Europe

News in the Conference League

Following the various cases of COVID-19 positivity identified among the players and the staff of the Tottenham Hotspur FC, it was not possible to play the group stage match of UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22 between Tottenham Hotspur FC And Stade Rennais FC scheduled for December 9, 2021 in London.

Champions League

The question was submitted to theUEFA Control, Ethics and Discipline Body to decide pursuant to Annex J of the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (season 2021/22). According to Article 30 (4) of UEFA disciplinary regulations, and given the urgency of the situation, the ad hoc president of the Supervisory, Ethics and Discipline Body referred the case to the Appeals Body.

Europe League

The president of the UEFA Appeals Body then decided:

– to declare Tottenham Hotspur FC 3-0 defeat by Stade Rennais FC in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match initially scheduled for 9 December 2021, pursuant to Annex J.3.1 of the UEFA Europa Conference League Regulations (2021/22 season).

Following the result, Tottenham finished third in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group and are eliminated from European competition.

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP, P. Espargarò: “Now I can ride the Honda as I knew how to do with the KTM”

November 19, 2021

Verstappen hypnotizes the Mercedes: Lewis now suffers

November 6, 2021

Spezia, Thiago Motta doesn’t like it: “We tried but a red is missing for Lautaro”

3 weeks ago

OFFICIAL Koulibaly disqualified for one round. Salernitana fined: the reason

November 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button