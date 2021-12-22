Conference League, Conte on Tottenham’s appeal: “We are disappointed!”

Latest football – Tottenham will appeal against the 3-0 at table decided by UEFA for the match not played against Rennes in the Conference League, for the covid cases between the Spurs. This was announced by the coach of the London team Antonio Conte. “It is not final, there will be another step to confirm or not this incredible decision“said the former coach of Inter and the national team on the eve of the quarter-finals of the Spurs League Cup against West Ham.”We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat that we deserve to play our qualification on the pitch, not in court. I can’t accept it. We are very, very disappointed with UEFA after this decision“, added Conte. The match, scheduled for last December 9, had been postponed by the London club the day before, while the Breton team was already in London, due to 8 players and 5 members of the Spurs staff who tested positive at the Covid The following day, UEFA confirmed the postponement, before announcing the definitive cancellation of the match due to lack of a suitable date for both teams. (ANSA).