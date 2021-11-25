Conference league, Mura bang: Tottenham knocked out in the 94th minute | News

Conte’s men, ten for an hour, collapse 2-1 in Slovenia due to Marosa’s counterattack at the end. Rennes arithmetically first in the group

The Tottenham collapses sensationally in Conference League and is likely to leave already in the groups. On the fifth day, Antonio’s men With you they fall 2-1 on the field of the modest Walls, ahead in the start with the Horvat network. The Spurs, in ten from 32 ‘for the red in Sessegnon, equalized in the second half with Kane but were pierced in the 94th minute by Marosa’s counterattack. Against Rennes (already first) they will play the chance to stay in Europe.

Resounding thud of Tottenham in the fifth day of the Conference League. Antonio Conte’s team collapses 2-1 on the field of the modest Mura, who had always lost until now, and is likely to exit already in the competition groups. The Slovenians surprise the English at 11 ‘, when Horvat seats Sanchez with a feint and left inside sends in seven, which Gollini cannot reach. The Spurs react but waste with Gil and in the 32nd minute there are ten left for the expulsion of Sessegnon, who receives the second yellow card for an imprudent entrance. Kane tries to shake his and goes close to equalizing, Kozar touches the post in search of the double. Despite the numerical inferiority, Tottenham pushed in the second half and found the 1-1 in the 72nd minute with Kane’s delicious scrape on Lucas Moura’s vertical ball. The British want success and lean forward, giving grasslands on the counterattack. At 94 ‘Marosa takes the opportunity to run away and cold Gollini with a shot soiled by the intervention of a defender: it is the goal of the sensational 2-1 final. Now Conte’s gang will play for second place (valid for the play off against a third of the Europa League rounds) against Rennes, who arithmetically first and qualified with a 3-3 against Vitesse. The Dutch have the same points as Tottenham and will play at home against Mura.

THE OTHER MATCHES

Flora – Partizan Belgrade 1-0

Almaty – Basel 2-3

HJK – Alashkert 1-0

Lincoln – Copenhagen 0-4

Maccabi Haifa – Union Berlin 0-1

Qarabag – Omonia 2-2

Rennes – Vitesse 3-3

Slavia Prague – Feyenoord 2-2

Slovan Bratislava – Paok Thessaloniki 0-0