Conference League objective: discovering the newcomers – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The Conference does not thrill Mourinho . The Special One Champions League feats are far away but now the new European competition is coming to life. While waiting to find out more about the possible elimination of Conte’s Tottenham, another Englishwoman is a candidate to be the protagonist. The Leicester Rodgers defeated by Napoli is a team full of top players. Vardy and Schmeichel, the heroes of the 2016 Scudetto are the most representative players. Another team relegated by an Italian is Marseille. Hostile environment and three former Rome: Pau Lopez , Under And Gerson they will play with the poisoned tooth. The other teams to watch are Il PSV Eindhoven and the Fenerbahce . Midtjylland , Celtic , Rapid Vienna And Sparta Prague they don’t scare like the others.

The relationship between the Special One And Ranieri has never been one of the best. Several of Mourinho’s confrontations and phrases towards the technician born in Testaccio: “He lived in England for five years and struggles to say ‘good morning’ and ‘good afternoon'”. But in 2017 he decided to take his defense going against the English club’s decision to sack him: “England champion and coach of the year; exonerated. This is Claudio’s football today. Smile friend, no one will ever be able to erase the story you wrote “. At a conference he presented himself with the initials ‘CR’ on the Red Devils polo shirt to show closeness to the current Watford manager. If the draw for Nyon so desires it, Mou will be able to beat Leicester with Sir Claudio’s favorite team.