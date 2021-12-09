Conference League, Roma wins 3-2 in Sofia, equal to Bodo and the Giallorossi first. All verdicts
In Sofia the Rome beats 3-2 on CSKA in the last match of the Europa League. Deserved victory of the Giallorossi, with some thrills in the final, decided by the goals of Abraham on 15, Mayoral on 34 ‘, Abraham on 53’. The Bulgarian goals in the last quarter hour with Catakovic in the 75th minute and Wildschut in the 93rd minute. Thanks to this success and to the simultaneous draw of Bodo / Glimt against Zorya, Jose Mourinho’s team closed its Conference League group in first place, breaking the pass for the round of 16.
In addition to defining Roma’s first place, the Conference League matches played at 6.45 pm and 9.00 pm have issued other verdicts. Here is the complete picture:
GROUP A
Results
Alashkert-Maccabi tel Aviv 1-1
78 ‘Boljevic, 90’ Almog (M)
LASK-HJK 3-0
41 ‘Balic, 64’ Nakamura, 81 ‘Gruber
RANKING
LASK 16 (qualified for the round of 16)
Maccabi 11 (in play-offs)
HJK 6
Alashkert 1
GROUP B
Results
Gent-Flora 1-0
51 ‘Bruno
Partizan-Anorthosis 1-1
20 ‘Milovanovic, 33’ pen Christodoulopoulos (A)
RANKING
Gent 13 (through to round of 16)
Partizan 8 (in play-offs)
Anorthosis 6
Flora 5
GROUP C
Results
CSKA Sofia-Roma 2-3
15 ‘and 53’ Abraham, 35 ‘Mayoral, 75’ Catakovic (C), 93 ‘Wildschut (C)
Zorya-Bodo / Glimt 1-1
18 ‘Nazaryna, 67’ aut. Vernydub (B)
RANKING
Roma 13 (qualified for the round of 16)
Bodo / Glimt 12 (play-offs)
Zorya 7
CSKA Sofia 1
GROUP D
Results
AZ Alkmaar-Randers 1-0
87 ‘Oosting
Cluj-Jablonec 2-0
45 ‘and 83’ Debeljuh
RANKING
AZ Alkmaar 14 (qualified for the round of 16)
Randers 7 (play-offs)
Jablonec 6
Cluj 4
GROUP E
Feyenoord-Maccabi Haifa 2-1
38 ‘Dessers, 65’ Nelson, 91 ‘David (M)
Union Berlin-Slavia Prague 1-1
50 ‘Schranz, 64’ Kruse (U)
RANKING
Feyenoord 14 (qualified for the round of 16)
Slavia Prague 8 (in play-offs)
Union Berlin 7
Maccabi Haifa 4
GROUP F
Copenhagen 2-0 Slovan Bratislava
30 ‘Wind, 53’ Hojlund
PAOK-Lincoln 2-0
17 ‘Zivkovic, 55’ Schwab
RANKING
Copenhagen 15 (through to round of 16)
PAOK 11 (play-offs)
Slovan Bratislava 8
Lincoln 0
GROUP G
Vitesse-Mura 3-1
4 ‘Buitink, 35’ Openda, 40 ‘Hulsman, 82’ Marosa (M)
Tottenham-Rennes POSTPONED
RANKING
Rennes 11 * (through to round of 16)
Vitesse 10
Tottenham 7 *
* one game less
GROUP H
Basel 3-0 Qarabag
33 ‘Arthur Cabral, 62’ Kasami, 74 ‘Ndoye
Omonia-K. Almaty 0-0
RANKING
Basel 14 (qualified for the round of 16)
Qarabag 11 (in play-offs)
Omonia 4
K. Almaty 2