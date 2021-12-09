Sports

Conference League, Roma wins 3-2 in Sofia, equal to Bodo and the Giallorossi first. All verdicts

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read

In Sofia the Rome beats 3-2 on CSKA in the last match of the Europa League. Deserved victory of the Giallorossi, with some thrills in the final, decided by the goals of Abraham on 15, Mayoral on 34 ‘, Abraham on 53’. The Bulgarian goals in the last quarter hour with Catakovic in the 75th minute and Wildschut in the 93rd minute. Thanks to this success and to the simultaneous draw of Bodo / Glimt against Zorya, Jose Mourinho’s team closed its Conference League group in first place, breaking the pass for the round of 16.

In addition to defining Roma’s first place, the Conference League matches played at 6.45 pm and 9.00 pm have issued other verdicts. Here is the complete picture:

GROUP A
Results
Alashkert-Maccabi tel Aviv 1-1
78 ‘Boljevic, 90’ Almog (M)

LASK-HJK 3-0
41 ‘Balic, 64’ Nakamura, 81 ‘Gruber

RANKING
LASK 16 (qualified for the round of 16)
Maccabi 11 (in play-offs)
HJK 6
Alashkert 1

GROUP B
Results
Gent-Flora 1-0
51 ‘Bruno

Partizan-Anorthosis 1-1
20 ‘Milovanovic, 33’ pen Christodoulopoulos (A)

RANKING
Gent 13 (through to round of 16)
Partizan 8 (in play-offs)
Anorthosis 6
Flora 5

GROUP C
Results
CSKA Sofia-Roma 2-3
15 ‘and 53’ Abraham, 35 ‘Mayoral, 75’ Catakovic (C), 93 ‘Wildschut (C)

Zorya-Bodo / Glimt 1-1
18 ‘Nazaryna, 67’ aut. Vernydub (B)

RANKING
Roma 13 (qualified for the round of 16)
Bodo / Glimt 12 (play-offs)
Zorya 7
CSKA Sofia 1

GROUP D
Results
AZ Alkmaar-Randers 1-0
87 ‘Oosting

Cluj-Jablonec 2-0
45 ‘and 83’ Debeljuh

RANKING
AZ Alkmaar 14 (qualified for the round of 16)
Randers 7 (play-offs)
Jablonec 6
Cluj 4

GROUP E
Feyenoord-Maccabi Haifa 2-1
38 ‘Dessers, 65’ Nelson, 91 ‘David (M)

Union Berlin-Slavia Prague 1-1
50 ‘Schranz, 64’ Kruse (U)

RANKING
Feyenoord 14 (qualified for the round of 16)
Slavia Prague 8 (in play-offs)
Union Berlin 7
Maccabi Haifa 4

GROUP F
Copenhagen 2-0 Slovan Bratislava
30 ‘Wind, 53’ Hojlund

PAOK-Lincoln 2-0
17 ‘Zivkovic, 55’ Schwab

RANKING
Copenhagen 15 (through to round of 16)
PAOK 11 (play-offs)
Slovan Bratislava 8
Lincoln 0

GROUP G
Vitesse-Mura 3-1
4 ‘Buitink, 35’ Openda, 40 ‘Hulsman, 82’ Marosa (M)

Tottenham-Rennes POSTPONED

RANKING
Rennes 11 * (through to round of 16)
Vitesse 10
Tottenham 7 *
Walls
* one game less

GROUP H
Basel 3-0 Qarabag
33 ‘Arthur Cabral, 62’ Kasami, 74 ‘Ndoye

Omonia-K. Almaty 0-0

RANKING
Basel 14 (qualified for the round of 16)
Qarabag 11 (in play-offs)
Omonia 4
K. Almaty 2

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

lower ring of the Curve at 15 euros! All ticket prices

4 weeks ago

Atp Finals in Turin, Berrettini avoids Djokovic and makes his debut on Sunday evening against Zverev – Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

Italy, thrilling playoffs with Ibra, Ronaldo and Lewandowski: top seeded Azzurri, formula and all the opponents | First page

3 weeks ago

Mourinho recovers Cristante, Felix out for Covid. Pellegrini is back in 2022 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button