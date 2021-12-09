Conference League, Roma wins 3-2 in Sofia, equal to Bodo and the Giallorossi first. All verdicts

In Sofia the Rome beats 3-2 on CSKA in the last match of the Europa League. Deserved victory of the Giallorossi, with some thrills in the final, decided by the goals of Abraham on 15, Mayoral on 34 ‘, Abraham on 53’. The Bulgarian goals in the last quarter hour with Catakovic in the 75th minute and Wildschut in the 93rd minute. Thanks to this success and to the simultaneous draw of Bodo / Glimt against Zorya, Jose Mourinho’s team closed its Conference League group in first place, breaking the pass for the round of 16.

In addition to defining Roma’s first place, the Conference League matches played at 6.45 pm and 9.00 pm have issued other verdicts. Here is the complete picture:

GROUP A

Results

Alashkert-Maccabi tel Aviv 1-1

78 ‘Boljevic, 90’ Almog (M)

LASK-HJK 3-0

41 ‘Balic, 64’ Nakamura, 81 ‘Gruber

RANKING

LASK 16 (qualified for the round of 16)

Maccabi 11 (in play-offs)

HJK 6

Alashkert 1

GROUP B

Results

Gent-Flora 1-0

51 ‘Bruno

Partizan-Anorthosis 1-1

20 ‘Milovanovic, 33’ pen Christodoulopoulos (A)

RANKING

Gent 13 (through to round of 16)

Partizan 8 (in play-offs)

Anorthosis 6

Flora 5

GROUP C

Results

CSKA Sofia-Roma 2-3

15 ‘and 53’ Abraham, 35 ‘Mayoral, 75’ Catakovic (C), 93 ‘Wildschut (C)

Zorya-Bodo / Glimt 1-1

18 ‘Nazaryna, 67’ aut. Vernydub (B)

RANKING

Roma 13 (qualified for the round of 16)

Bodo / Glimt 12 (play-offs)

Zorya 7

CSKA Sofia 1

GROUP D

Results

AZ Alkmaar-Randers 1-0

87 ‘Oosting

Cluj-Jablonec 2-0

45 ‘and 83’ Debeljuh

RANKING

AZ Alkmaar 14 (qualified for the round of 16)

Randers 7 (play-offs)

Jablonec 6

Cluj 4

GROUP E

Feyenoord-Maccabi Haifa 2-1

38 ‘Dessers, 65’ Nelson, 91 ‘David (M)

Union Berlin-Slavia Prague 1-1

50 ‘Schranz, 64’ Kruse (U)

RANKING

Feyenoord 14 (qualified for the round of 16)

Slavia Prague 8 (in play-offs)

Union Berlin 7

Maccabi Haifa 4

GROUP F

Copenhagen 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

30 ‘Wind, 53’ Hojlund

PAOK-Lincoln 2-0

17 ‘Zivkovic, 55’ Schwab

RANKING

Copenhagen 15 (through to round of 16)

PAOK 11 (play-offs)

Slovan Bratislava 8

Lincoln 0

GROUP G

Vitesse-Mura 3-1

4 ‘Buitink, 35’ Openda, 40 ‘Hulsman, 82’ Marosa (M)

Tottenham-Rennes POSTPONED

RANKING

Rennes 11 * (through to round of 16)

Vitesse 10

Tottenham 7 *

Walls

* one game less

GROUP H

Basel 3-0 Qarabag

33 ‘Arthur Cabral, 62’ Kasami, 74 ‘Ndoye

Omonia-K. Almaty 0-0

RANKING

Basel 14 (qualified for the round of 16)

Qarabag 11 (in play-offs)

Omonia 4

K. Almaty 2