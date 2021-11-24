Conference League Roma-Zorya, Mourinho in conference

Tomorrow at the Olimpico the Conference match against the Ukrainians: “Rui Patricio will play in goal. And Abraham will start to score more”

You have to win to put the mortgage on the qualification, first or second place, even if the top would guarantee direct access to the round of 16. But there is also a win to prepare for next Sunday’s match against Turin, another key match on Roma’s path. First, however, there is the Zorya and tomorrow Mourinho does not want to make missteps. “If we win we are in, if we lose we are out – says the Roma coach – It is a final both for us and for them. Of course, there is also the hypothesis of a draw that would leave everything open, with fate in our hands. and the need to win in Bulgaria. It’s an important match, we know that moving forward would mean having some difficulties managing two competitions together, but it’s a problem we want to have in our season. “

The tactical set-up – And then it will be necessary to understand first of all how Roma will play, if still with the three-man defense or with a return to the four-man defense, given that Vina and Calafiori are back in the group. “They only trained once with us, but they can be an option,” says Mou. Which then clarifies how he much prefers the back four. “I don’t like to play at 5, also because one thing is the concept of defense three and another that of playing at 5. Without all the left backs we had to adapt, but with El Shaarawy who is not a full-back he can also go well because you don’t go to 5. Elsha for me was just a winger, today I discovered a completely different player, with a propensity to sacrifice, just think of the defensive save he made in Genoa. But the squad was not built to play three. i have played, it is true, and for some it is also a good game dynamics. It is an option that we must always keep ready. When we recover all the players we will return to the old system, but I am happy because now we have a one more solution “.

The singles – Then Mourinho moves on to the analysis of two big players like Zaniolo and Abraham, who should play side by side tomorrow night. “I don’t expect anything particular from Nico on an individual level, but that he will perform as a team player. The way I saw him celebrate in Genoa it’s as if he played 90 minutes last Sunday. Abraham? I’m happy with him, of course. if you are a striker of a team that creates a lot and that has an offensive propensity I usually score more, but he works hard for the team. For me it is not a problem, I am happy with him, for the attacking movements and for how he presses the opponents. He has learned to have another dimension as a team player. Sooner or later the goals will come and after that he will have everything. I’m not worried, he had a decline after a very good start which can also be normal “. Tomorrow Abraham will play and hunt for a goal and a performance that can give him more confidence.

