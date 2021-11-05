Conference League: thrilling debut for Conte at Tottenham, sigh of relief with Vitesse | News

The Spurs win 3-2 against the Dutch risking a sensational comeback in the first match with the Italian coach on the bench

Emotions and twists to no end in the first match of Antonio Conte on the bench of the Tottenham. On the fourth day of Conference League, the Spurs exceed 3-2 on Vitesse at home but after being in the lead 3-0 they risk a sensational comeback. In the second half the English also remain with one man less, but in the end they manage to reach seven points in the group, bypassing the Dutch in second place in the standings.

Thrilling debut for Antonio Conte on the Tottenham bench: in the first match with the Italian coach on the bench, the Spurs seem to overwhelm Vitesse in the Conference League but then risk a sensational comeback. In the end, the Londoners resist by imposing 3-2 and overtake Vitesse in second place in the group with seven points. First half with crazy features with Tottenham starting very strong and in just 28 minutes leading to 3-0: Son, Lucas and Rasmussen’s daring own goal seem to pave the way for Conte for an easy debut. But the Spurs become protagonists of a sensational empty pass and in the 32nd minute they suffer a 3-1 from Rasmussen who is forgiven the own goal, then they even take the second goal from Bero in the 39th minute after a wrong disengagement.

The blue coach goes into a rage and tries to shake his team but at the start of the second half the situation becomes complicated due to the double yellow a Romero at 60 ‘: Tottenham in ten and Dutch who believe in the comeback. The hosts then raised the wall and defended themselves with all their strength, the Vitesse did not break through and in the final minutes came yet another overturn: two expulsions from the ranks of the guests in just four minutes (Doekhi at 81 ‘and Schubert 85 ‘) and the game returns to the tracks of Conte’s men who breathe a sigh of relief.

THE OTHER MATCHES

FLORA-ANORTHOSIS 2-2

ALMATY-QARABAG 1-2

ALKMAAR-CLUJ 2-0

GENT-PARTIZAN 1-1

LASK-ALASHKERT 2-0

LINCOLN-SLOVAN BRATISLAVA 1-4

MACCABI TEL AVIV-HJK 3-0

HOMONY-BASEL 1-1

RANDERS-JABLONEC 2-2

ZORYA-CSKA SOFIA 2-0

PAOK-COPENHAGEN 1-2

RENNES-MURA 1-0

SLAVIA PRAGUE-MACCABI HAIFA 1-0

UNION BERLIN-FEYENOORD 1-2