Conference League, Tottenham defeated by Mura: Conte now risks

MURSKA SOBOTA (SLOVENIA) – The fifth day of the Conference League opens coA totally unexpected result. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham instead in fact beaten sensationally by NS Mura, a Slovenian club that was still at 0 points in the group: it ends 2-1, with the winning goal for the hosts in the last seconds.

Group G: Conte defeated by Mura, qualification at risk

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham challenge NS Mura to qualify with one round to spare and chase first place in the Rennes group. Incredibly, however, it is the Slovenian club, last with zero points, to find the first goal with Horvat on 11 who frees himself and beats Gollini from the limit bringing the hosts ahead. Bad time for Tottenham who at 32 ‘also remains in 10 for the double yellow (the first at 15’) by Sessegnon. Conte made four changes together in the second half to wake up a team unable to find a reaction against a modest opponent. The draw, after several attempts, arrives in the 72nd minute with Kane overtaking the opponent’s defense and beating the goalkeeper with a lob. Tottenham tries until the end in search of the winning goal with Kane and Lucas Moura but Mura is the clamorous winner: Marosa’s restart in the last seconds and a 2-1 goal. In the other match, however, Rennes is stopped in extremis by Vitesse: it ends 3-3 with a hat-trick from Laborde which is not enough for the French. Tottenham and Vitesse are now in second place with 7 points: Conte says goodbye in first place and will have to play to win second place.

NS Mura-Tottenham, match report and statistics

Rennes-Vitesse, match report and statistics

Group A:

In group A, HJK beat Alashkert 1-0 with Tanaka’s goal. However, the victory is not enough: LASK and Tel-Aviv are already qualified.

Group B:

Flora Tallin chases the qualification dream by overcoming Partizan, second, 1-0 with Miller’s goal. Between the two teams there are now only 2 points.

Group E:

Slavia Prague is stopped at 2-2 by Feyenoord, who gets the mathematical qualification. Union Berlin beat Maccabi and keep hopes for second place open.

Slavia Prague-Feyenoord, match report and statistics

Group F:

In group F Copenhagen won the qualification as the first, beating Lincon 4-0. On the other hand, Slovan and PAOK drew 0-0, both in second place with 8 points.

Group H: