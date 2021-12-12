Conference League, Tottenham-Rennes not played: Count towards elimination – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Antonio’s Tottenham With you, one of the big names in Conference League , risks seriously emerging from the competition that has seen the Rome qualify for the round of 16. The Spurs they did not take the field Thursday night against Rennes in the decisive match of the group because of the many positives and the match it will not be played . This is the verdict communicated by UEFA, as it was not possible to find a date for recovery: “In accordance with Annex J of the regulation of the UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA, in collaboration with the two clubs, has been trying to find a viable solution for reprogram the match, so as to ensure that the group stage could be completed accordingly “.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution could not be found that it could work for both clubs. Consequently – the note reads -, the match can no longer be played and the question will therefore be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken pursuant to Annex J of the aforementioned match regulations “. Among the risks for the Tottenham there is that of one 0-3 at the table against the Rennes, which is already qualified as first in the group. The Spurs, instead, they absolutely needed a win to get through the round and go to the play-offs like seconds. In fact, Conte’s team is currently third at 7 points while the Vitesse has 10: in this way the Londoners would be eliminated and the Rome it would have one less uncomfortable competitor on the way in Conference League.