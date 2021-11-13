Conference on Libya, Macron: “Elections on December 24”. Draghi: “The landing situation is unsustainable, the EU must find an agreement”

Support “unanimous” so that the elections in Libya take the December 24th, UN sanctions in the event of a boycott of the path that will lead the North African country to the polls and the withdrawal of mercenaries and of foreign forces from the territories. And in the background the public appeal of Mario Draghi to the European Union for an understanding on landings “Continuous” of migrants that make the Italian situation unsustainable. There Paris Conference on Libya which was held in Paris under the direction of Emmanuel Macron, and to which the Turkish president was absent Erdogan, attempted to bring together the three main points addressed. Starting with the elections, on which date, “the international community supports ”the calendar, Macron said. “The key now to good progress is the role of the Libyan authorities in the coming weeks to foster a inclusive process – added the French president – The next 6 weeks will be fundamental “.

“Not everyone can win the elections, you have to agree first so that the result is accepted by everyone”, added the German Chancellor. Angela Merkel. Leaders and heads of state and government also discussed UN sanctions to try to block the polls and above all on the presence of mercenaries and troops in Libyan territory. One of the most complicated to unravel, also due to the absence of Erdogan, personally involved together with the Russia. Macron has invited to a retreat “Without further delay” because “they threaten the stability and security of the country and of the entire region”. Recalling the withdrawal of 300 mercenaries at the service of Haftar decided Thursday, the French president underlined: “This is only the beginning: Turkey and Russia must also withdraw Without hesitation their mercenaries and their military forces, whose presence threatens the stability and security of the country and the entire region ”.

Draghi also reiterated that “the withdrawal of some foreign mercenaries before the elections would help strengthen the confidence between the parties “. The Italian premier then urged that we proceed immediately – “in the next few days, not in the next few weeks” – to finalize the electoral law to allow the vote in the desired time frame. And after the elections, the steps to be taken must therefore be the reform of the security system and the reintegration of the Libyan fighters: “Italy is ready to provide its support”, assured the prime minister. From Turkey “There are still reserves” Merkel explained, but Russia “has admitted that it can be done reciprocally”. The Chancellor stressed that it is “positive” that a first group of mercenaries has withdrawn, it is “a progressive process”.

During the press conference Draghi also focused on the theme directly linked to Libyan stability, that of the flow of migrants to the Sicilian and Calabrian coasts. “These continuous landings in Italy they make the unsustainable situation: the EU must find an agreement on this front ”, was his appeal. “We ourselves must be able to invest more in Libya, to spend more money to create more humane conditions” on the immigration front “which often does not originate in Libya but from neighboring countries”, he added. One of the four pillars for the stabilization of Libya is that of “gods human rights, an issue that must be addressed by working together ”, concluded the Prime Minister.