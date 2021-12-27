“Conferences under guard”. Thus gender threatens freedom

When it comes to sex and gender, it is a really bad time for freedom of expression and thought across the West. From the United States to France, feminists and intellectuals like the famous writer JK Rowling or the philosophy teacher Kathleen Stock who have dared to challenge woke madness and trans-gender ideology are censored and pilloried by the psychopolice. The dogma is always the same: gender is predominant over sex and human biology: whoever dares to question this is threatened, insulted, censored. And being a feminist, lesbian and leftist like the aforementioned Stock is no longer enough. Among intellectuals who do not want to adapt to the single thought, the concern about what is happening in terms of freedom of thought is palpable. As reported Le Monde, in an article translated from Sheet, among the personalities of the academic world who have challenged political correctness there is also Selina Todd, a history professor at Oxford, recognized for her work on the history of women in the twentieth century.

Armored conferences at the university

“ In 2018, I discover this debate on sex and gender. Of course, the subject interests me, and when Kathleen Stock is attacked, I decide to publicly defend her “he says. A stance that cost her dearly.” There is no place in Oxford for sectarian people like Selina Todd “thunders in 2019, from the columns of Cherwell, the student newspaper on campus, an anonymous member of the activist group Trans Action Oxford. And so, in early 2020, Selina Todd is prohibited from speaking at a seminar at the college of Exeter celebrating the country’s first National Women’s Liberation Conference. She, perhaps the most qualified history teacher on the subject. Transgender activists blame her for showing herself alongside the feminist association Woman’s Place Uk, which is fighting so that women have reserved spaces. “ Due to web threats, some of my conferences required the protection of security officers “says Ms. Todd.” But I have no problem with students protesting, it’s typical of their age. The ones who have really hurt me are my colleagues, in Oxford and elsewhere, who have stopped talking to me and excluded me from the search networks. And the university has never tried to protect me from this situation “.

The battle over the genre