“Confession is the first psychological exercise we have all had”

Maximum Orchard has won the Fernando Lara Novel Award with ‘Bye little one’a raw book that tells us about childhood, silence and the parent-child relationship. A literary marvel that will remind millions of readers of the past.

QUESTION.- You say that, contrary to what you usually do, you have reread ‘Goodbye, little one’. How has he been?

RESPONSE.- It was instant: finish it, correct it and, when it was on paper, I reread it. It was the first time, and I have enjoyed it very much. One is always very insecure and believes that everything could be corrected, but this time I have not seen it that way.

Q.- You start the book saying: “My mother would have been happier if I hadn’t been born”…

R.- I’m not saying that she doesn’t love me or that I don’t love her, because, Maybe I am the most important person in your life. But it is a way of imagining what our mothers would have been like, at that time, if they had not been forced to marry out of obligation. In the case of a mother, I want to imagine her happy, free, falling in love, traveling… all of this, perhaps it would have happened without me. We have been changing everything with our presence or absence… Everything changes, but under my premise: how would they have been without me, my parents? It is where I wanted to go. (…)

Parenthood and fears

Q.- What father will you be or would you have been?

R.- I will not be a father. It is difficult to be and blessed are those who achieve it. The family does not have an instruction manual. He would have been a hyperprotective father, like all fearful ones.

Q.- This book is born from your fear of death…

R.- Being only son, the feeling of being alone, terrifies. No matter how many friends you have. I’ve talked about it with other only children and it’s the same. The hole of loneliness is gigantic and I always have.

Faith and religious habit

Q.- Does having faith help to be less afraid of it?

R.- Absolutely. And I have it. I have faith and I have help since I was a child. addition to usual and religious habit.

Q.- What do you call help?

R.- Confession is the first psychological exercise that we have all had. But I always entrust myself to myself Virgin of Remedy ya me saint Louis. In fact, I used the two saints as a pseudonym for the novel: Luis del Remedio. They are my two pillars. To whom I always go, and I feel protected. (…)