Confessions: Demi Lovato: ‘I want to sing things that amuse me on tour’

Demi Lovato: "I want to sing things that amuse me on tour"

The 30-year-old star has changed and wanted to let it know through her new album, “Holy Fvck”.

“I wanted to interpret authentic things, related to the woman I have become. I’m in a new chapter in my life, and I want my music to reflect that,” says Demi Lovato. Getty

Demi Lovato released her new album ‘Holy Fvck’ shortly after her previous record because she wanted to create the music she would ‘have fun’ with on tour.

The 30-year-old released ‘Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Beginning Over’, a confessional album on her journey to sobriety, in April 2021 and quickly followed it up with her latest album, ‘Holy Fvck “, last August.

When asked why the two projects followed one another so quickly, the singer admits that she could no longer identify with her disc released in 2021, now that she no longer takes drugs. And that she wanted to create a kind of songs that she wanted to perform on stage. “I’m proud of the last album I made, but it didn’t sound like me,” she admits. I wanted to come up with music that I’m going to have fun with on tour, and I can’t say that about my latest record.”

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer revealed that she’s never really listened to ‘Dancing with the Devil’ on repeat, but has been listening to ‘Holy Fvck’ non-stop for six months.

( Cover Media )