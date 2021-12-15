Confessions ex baby Naples on the Osimhen case unleash the storm on the web

The investigation into the alleged fictitious capital gains of various Serie A clubs continues to remain at the center of attention. In addition to Juventus, Napoli could also risk big following the Osimhen deal. The Nigerian was bought by Lille and valued about 90 million but only 70 were paid to the French club, the remaining part of the figure came from the evaluation of three boys plus the third goalkeeper Karnezis. And it is precisely one of these former blue babies who spilled the beans on La Repubblica, revealing what was underneath that fake sale.

Liguori tells how the sale to Lille went in the Osimhen affair

Liguori says: «In June Napoli called me and said: come to Castel Volturno, we need to talk. My agent and I went, the company offered us two options: I could renew for a year and stay, or agree to go to Lille and sign for three years, entering the operation Osimhen. What would you have done? I talked to my agent about it and accepted. On 30 June we signed with Lille. We never went to Lille. Not even to sign. They sent the contracts to Naples and we signed them in Castel Volturno ».

When the loan ended, Lille called him and the other two young players chosen as Osimhen’s counterparts in France. “But we no longer wanted to go to France, so they offered us to leave the two-year contract on the table and accept a severance pay. Unfortunately I didn’t know everything. They are not telling you that they wanted to make a capital gain. They only told us: the Lille he wants three young people and we have thought of you. Then as the weeks went by we discovered everything, but by now we were involved, we couldn’t do anything anymore.We talk often with the other two guys involved in the operation and we say to each other: we had a three-year contract. We got burned for the “fault” of Napoli. Because we didn’t know anything “

The fans ask for a punishment for Napoli in the Osimhen affair

Reactions floundered: “It was enough to inquire on the internet to discover that he had never been to Lille and then go to the Afragolese and now to the Frattese, obviously with all due respect for these” or even: “If you think that in Naples the power of attorney works, turn off any illusion. Very serious case “or:” Exactly like with Chievo, with players who a Chievo or Lila never played. Wouldn’t it be Serie B? “

There are those who write: “So maybe Napoli goes to Serie B, DOUBLE pleasure” or even: “Here, however, Osimhen’s secret card exists” and again: “Who knows why that Exor take the trouble to interview one of the 3 former Napoli players involved in the investigation and not one of the 22, former Juventus. Curious.” and finally: “I still find it scandalous and shameful, I hope Napoli will also pay”.

