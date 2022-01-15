Confidence confirmed in Spalletti and the players: the Champions area remains the primary objective

Latest football Naples – Today’s edition of Repubblica remains focused on the reaction at Naples after the resounding defeat against Fiorentina which cost them their elimination in the Italian Cup.

All in all it was a soft elimination, practically painless, net of the honest and appreciable self-criticism made in the Day After by Spalletti and the players. On the other hand, there was no reaction from the management, even if the first goal of the season vanished prematurely and the 5 goals conceded by Fiorentina were an annoying mortification for everyone: fans included. But it is only the championship that counts and Napoli (currently third) are well in the running for the Champions League qualification: a vital objective to restore the club’s accounts and now accepted as a priority even by the environment, which in other times would have instead raised for a defeat like the one against the Viola.