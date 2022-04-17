Entertainment

Confidences about the life of Messi

Far from Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi, a lifelong homebody, struggled a bit during his first months in Paris, but his small family is now living their usual life in the capital.

The journalist from The Team and France Soccer Florent Torchut recently signed a new biography of Lionel Messi (Lionel Messi, King Leo, Solar editions). Correspondent in Argentina then in Barcelona, ​​he knows the sevenfold Ballon d’Or well for having interviewed him several times in recent years, going directly to the Catalan home of “La Pulga”.

torch, questioned by Le Figarothus discovered a man “ shy, not withdrawn but in his bubble, a little outside the world », « Mister everyone », who welcomes his guests with a smile, « very casual in shorts “, not being ” not really the king of style “. His companion Antonela offers you something to peck or drink “.

“He likes to be at home and watch Disney with his children »

Torchut knows Messi’s personality but also his occupations off the pitch. ” I’ve never seen someone in football be so attached to routine, a bit like a kind of grandfather (laughs). He likes to be at home and watch Disney with his children », laughs the biographer. ” Only football really interests him, he watches TV a lot and his relations are very family, even clannish with the South Americans of Paris-SG “, adds the journalist.

So, if Messi had a little trouble after arriving at the PSG, being obliged to stay at the Royal Monceau, near the Champs-Elysées, he found peace in a luxury villa in Neuilly-sur-Seine, approximately 300 m2, with 4 bedrooms and a small garden. He can accommodate his relatives or his teammates and friends Angel Di Maria or Leonardo Paredes. ” After the asado, they can play cards, it’s not necessarily very rock’n’roll “says Torchut again.

