Confidences: Camila Cabello confides the real reason for her hearing at “X Factor”

Camila Cabello told James Corden that she chose telecrochet when she was 15 for a very specific reason related to a famous singer.

We sometimes tend to forget it, but Camila Cabello made herself known thanks to her participation in the American version of “X Factor”, in 2012. It was in this telecrochet that the group Fifth Harmony was formed. The 25-year-old singer, exhausted by the paparazzi, was part of it until her departure in December 2016.

Guest of James Corden for the “Carpool Karaoke” sequence, the ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes revealed the real reason why she had auditioned for the second season of the program. “I was 15 and a huge One Direction fan. I was hesitating between “The Voice” and “X Factor” and I thought that One Direction would be in “X Factor” (note: it was in the British version that the group was created) and that’s why that I passed the casting”, remembered Camila.

The interpreter of “Havana”, who presented her third disc on TikTok, especially hoped to meet Harry Styles because she was convinced that he was going to fall in love with her. “It’s really embarrassing and I can say that because it happened ten years ago, but I really believed that I was going to marry him, well not really marry, but that we were going to fall in love each other,” she said.

( jfa )