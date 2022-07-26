Confidences : Demi Lovato: “I finally accept my life”

At the dawn of her thirties, the American star is finally in agreement with herself since she got rid of her addictions.

Demi Lovato, 29, has finally found her footing after years of battling her demons. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The wheel is turning for Demi Lovato. After going through hell with drugs and alcohol that nearly cost her her life following an overdose in 2018, the 29-year-old singer is finally sober. However, before getting there, the star, who came out of rehab , tried to find ways to substitute his addictions. “I tried smoking joints and stuff, but I realized none of it worked for me,” she told the radio. Mix 104.1. That’s when I understood that I had to finally accept my life. Now I almost don’t think about drugs and alcohol at all, which is a nice thing because I never thought it would happen to me. What changed everything in my life was acceptance.”

Additionally, the artist who considers themselves non-binary , is aware of approaching a new stage in its existence. “I’m going into my 30s. It’s something to go into your thirties. This makes it easier for you to accept where you are on your life journey, Demi explained. You don’t try to be someone else anymore, you assume your identity and I think that helps a lot too.

His sobriety has also allowed him to better focus on recording his new album, “Holy Fvck”, which is scheduled for release on August 19, 2022. “I made this record while being sober. I can’t say the same about my last album, but this one I’m really very proud of,” assured Demi.

( lja )