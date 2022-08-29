confirm increase of 11.53% in fees for October

The elaboration made by the Ministry of Health was applied because “it was considered opportune to construct an index in which the variations in the cost structure are adequately reflected and that determines the maximum limits of increase that may be applied periodically by the entities of the sector ”. According to the resolution published last June 30, “Said Index must be calculated bimonthly, on the last day of the months of January, March, May, July, September and November”.

However, the resolution established for this second semester, “The Health Cost Index will be calculated on the last day of the months of June, August and October 2022” and must be informed to members 30 days in advance.

It is estimated that the sector (the sum of prepaid plus Social Works of Management Personnel) has six million beneficiariesof which 20% are volunteers or “pure direct” and the rest corresponds to workers who derive their contributions to a social work that has an agreement with prepaid.

For their part, prepaid must recognize clinics, sanatoriums, community hospitals, laboratories and diagnostic centers at least 90% of the increase in fees to their members, which represents an increase of 10.4%. Thus, also automatically and with reference to the same Health Costs index, the tariffs and fees of the professionals are adjusted.