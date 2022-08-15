Confirm presence of ‘monkey pox’ in Juarez

Chihuahua— Monkeypox is already found in the state of Chihuahua, the Ministry of Health reported, noting that two cases of this endemic disease were confirmed in Ciudad Juárez.

This was announced this afternoon at a press conference in which the Secretary of Health, Fernando Sandoval, Dr. Mirna Beltrán Arzaga, from the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, as well as Dr. Gumaro Barrios Gallegos, were present. Deputy Director of Epidemiology.

“In Ciudad Juárez today we received the results of two male cases whose ages are between 44 and 32 years old, with a history of travel to Colombia. The state of health in both cases is stable and the evolution satisfactory, both cases since the Thursday that the suspicion was had are in isolation and the virus has been searched for in some of their contacts, what we call an epidemiological fence, “said Sandoval.

It was recalled that the symptoms are manifested by an increase in body temperature, muscle aches, headaches, pain in the joints and in the lower part of the back or in the spine, as well as swollen glands and fatigue, and indicated that the incubation of this virus has a period of up to 21 days.

Until now, the sanitary protocols will be maintained to prevent the spread, and the population has been asked to take preventive measures since the virus is spread by direct contact or contact with objects handled by an infected person.