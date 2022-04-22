Confirm rematch between MLS stars and Liga MX

Major League Soccer made it knownthrough a statement, that the MLS All-Star Game 2022will be between the stars of the MLS and those of Liga MXin an edition of rematch.

the first game between both leagues it was disputed last August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United; In that match, the MLS stars took the victory in the penalty shootoutafter being tied at one goal in regular time. Rogelio Funes Mori and Erik Lira failed for the Mexican side.

The MLS All-Star Game 2022 it is part of the relationship between both leagueswhich in addition to this game the Leagues Cup and Champions Cup have also been played.

Don GerberMLS commissioner, he pointed that he duel who disputed the last year was the closest in MLS All-Star Game historyso it is an honor to renew the rivalry.

“last year’s meeting between the stars of the MLS and Liga MX was the MLS All-Star Game most competitive in event historyand we pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer,” he said.

For its part, Mikel Arriolapresident of Liga MX, called the game a “great experience” from last year and await “very excited” the next edition.

“For the MX League it was a great experience to play the All-Star Game for the first time past year, the players gave themselves to the maximum to represent our league and the fans enjoyed an unprecedented matchwhere the followers of each of the 18 teams came together to support the Liga MX team.”

“For us, relive the experience in this 2022 we are excited and fills us with pridebut it commits us to prepare ourselves in the best way and with our best players to seek victory and, of course, the rematch against MLS”, he concluded.

Khalid will headline the MLS All-Star Concert

khalida multi-platinum, five-time Grammy nominee, will be the commissioned to headline the MLS All-Star Concertwhich will take place on Monday, August 8 at The Commons in downtown Minneapolis.

american composer He was excited and eager to star this great event.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take the stage at the MLS All-Star Concert. this year in the Twin Cities.

“I am very happy to be part of this historic moment and perform new music for fans,” he said.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will take place on Tuesday, August 9which will test the skills of soccer players.

