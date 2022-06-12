Confirm second season of ‘The Squid Game’… with Amber Heard?

After several rumors, Netflix confirms the arrival of the second season of Squid Game (The Squid Game).

Through social networks, the leading streaming company released the news and, as expected, the digital pulse does not stop talking about it.

At the moment, no further details have been given in this regard, although this could change during the following days.

Social networks activated their green and red lights for Netflix’s announcement about the second season of The Squid Game.

The post on networks has surprised more than one, especially since a few days ago it had been announced that the series would run until 2024, according to information published by Vanity Fair. So, what is the reason for the change of decision?

We know that 2022 did not start well for the Los Gatos, California platform, registering a loss of 200 thousand users in the first quarter of the year and, in fact, it is estimated that the figure will increase even more for the second quarter.

Given this, also this year, the streaming leader decided to launch the fourth season of Stranger Things, although divided into two parts, as a way to squeeze as much as possible from one of its most successful and iconic series, just as it did with the end of the season of La Casa de Papel.

Now, the case of Squid Game (The Squid Game) is different, it is the most successful Netflix series, which even gave it four million subscribers, as well as more than 110 million views in just under three months since its launch on September 17.

This day, after a large number of rumors, Netflix surprised Internet users by placing a brief announcement on their social networks, thus confirming the second season of their most successful and even viral series.

On your marks. Ready? Green light! ‘The squid game’ continues. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/8gmJPIEWpT — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 12, 2022

On your marks.

Get set.

Greenlight.

Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.#SquidGameS2 pic.twitter.com/spH30iRDO4 — Squid Game ?? (@squidgame) June 12, 2022

At the moment, there is no more official information except for some tweets that confirm this news, although, yes, the digital pulse has not been far behind.

After Netflix’s announcement, the occasion has served to recall a tweet that refers to the media case of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after it was resolved that the actress would have to pay the amount of 15 million dollars to the protagonist of Edward Sissorhands (The Young Scissorhands).

And it is that, according to said tweet, Amber Heard enters to participate in the games with the aim of raising that amount.

It should be noted that Amber Heard is not part of the cast of the second season of Squid Game, it’s just about playing around with the content and trends. What is confirmed is the return of Lee Jung-jae What Seong Gi-hunthe player does not. 456.

Netflix is ​​looking, perhaps desperately, to recover some of what it lost during the 2022 quarter and more when the competition, Disney Plus and HBO Max, reported significant growth in the number of registered subscribers.

Will Netflix be able to replicate the success of the first season of The Squid Game? From the outset, it seems impossible, especially for writers, because the idea of ​​weaving an equally complex story that resonates with its followers, from the conception of threat, danger and gore, to its high political content , it’s a challenge.

