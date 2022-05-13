Confirmation! ‘Before Canelo, to show that I am better’: Bivol

Dmitry Bivol He continues through the clouds, on the horns of the moon, because in the end, and after a long list of opponents, he was able to give the invincible an accurate and media blow Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Five days have passed since the most important triumph of his career, and the voices for which many have labeled a feat remain fresh.

But even on the side of the protagonists, especially the winner, in this case the undefeated World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight ChampionWell, the statements continue, because you also have to take advantage of being the character of the moment.

And, under this premise, the monarch assured that in his plans, of course, is to face the Guadalajara again, because, as we would say on this side, he wants to demonstrate that what was done on Saturday was not the flower of a day.

The idea is clear and firm, to confirm his victory, but with a more convincing one.

“The fight was important to me, because I wanted to introduce myself to the boxing crowd. in the second I want to confirm that I really am better than him. The has more renown, but I’m better and could be better. Of course I could earn more money and more attention, but I would also have more respect”, he said in an interview with FightHype.

But the ambitions of the Eurasian, in these moments of so much motivation for the glory obtained, are not limited, because he would still like to challenge the Mexican for his super middleweight belts.

“My dream is to become the undisputed champion. It is the best goal for me. It’s what I’ve been looking for since the beginning of my career.”

A MANDATORY FIGHT

Dmitry accepted that before facing Canelo again he would have to make a forced stop, because that makes him the current owner of the championship.

The winner of the match between Gilberto Ramirez and Dominic Boeselthis weekend, would be Bivol’s next opponent.