confirmation from Phil Spencer arrives

In the course of an interview granted to GQ ahead of the Xbox Anniversary Celebration for the 20 years of Xbox, Phil Spencer has definitively clarified that The Elder Scrolls 6, just like Starfield, can only be played on Microsoft platforms.

The top representative of the Xbox division of the Redmond company cites TES 6 and its failure to land on systems other than PC and Xbox Series X / S, deeming it appropriate to underline how it’s not about punishing other platforms, as I firmly believe that all other platforms will continue to grow and thrive. But for those coming to Xbox, we want them to be able to access the full package of our experiences, as in the case of The Elder Scrolls 6 and all our other franchises “.

According to Spencer’s statements, therefore, The Elder Scrolls 6 can only be used as part of the “Xbox experience package” mentioned by the Microsoft executive, and therefore only on Xbox Game Pass and as part of the Xbox Game Studios exclusive offering accessible to owners of Windows PC and Xbox Series X / S.

Anyway, Spencer’s interview with GQ comes a few hours after the Xbox 20-year event, so we don’t know if the Xbox division boss will take advantage of the opportunity to share or not. new details on TES 6 or on the other, a large project under development at Bethesda, the ‘Skyrim in space’ Starfield.

