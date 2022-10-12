Confirmed 43 dead and 56 missing due to the landslide in Venezuela

The death toll from the landslide in Las Tejerías, Venezuela grows REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

Three days have passed and hope is fading: the Venezuelan authorities already calculate a “hundred fatalities” from the biggest landslide in decades, in the town of Las Tejerías, with 43 bodies found and more than 50 missingwhose survival is ruled out.

The vice president of the regime, Delcy Rodriguezreleased the most recent balance of the victims confirming the death of 43 people.

In a televised address, the official updated the total number of fatalities minutes after the dictator, Nicolás Maduro, put the number of dead at 39 and 56 missing in the middle of a meeting with several ministers that the president headed from Caracas.

“And there is still a significant number of disappeared: 56 disappeared. We are reaching almost a hundred fatal victims of this tragedythis natural disaster,” said the head of the Caracas dictatorship.

The dictator, Nicolás Maduro, toured Las Tejerías on Monday after the devastating floods caused by heavy rains (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

“Tejerías will be reborn from pain, from tragedy, from disaster and Tejerías will shine again in life, in peace. Going forward, Tejerías”, reiterated Maduro, who had already promised the inhabitants of the area the reconstruction of the place during a tour on Monday.

Some 3,000 troops, including police, military and members of Civil Protection, coordinate efforts with neighbors to dig through the mass of mud, tree branches and rocks after an avalanche that devastated this mountainous town on Saturday in the aragua state (center), after long and heavy rains. The agents agree, however, that they will “hardly” find survivors in this town of 50,000 inhabitants at the foot of the mountains.

A man carries a child in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, Venezuela, on October 11, 2022 (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

“I don’t know whether to scream, I don’t know whether to run, I don’t know whether to cry”said to the AFP Nathalie Matos, 34, desperate to find her 65-year-old mother. “She was alone, she calls me and on her last call, because she made me three, she tells me: ‘Daughter, I’m drowning, the water got in, get me out… Get me out, get me out, get me out, save me, I can’t! ‘”.

“I tried to call her back, she answered, but it was a noise,” he recalled.

A rescue team is at the house, which is covered in mud. “The dog made signs here, in this area of ​​what was the living room and in the kitchen, which coincides with the sign that the relative gave us,” said a firefighter at the scene with canine support.

About five companions dug with shovels, but they got nothing. “I know he’s here,” she insisted.

Rescue personnel work in Las Tejerías after the floods on October 11, 2022 (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

A few meters away, another gang is on a piece of land where there used to be a house, which was swept away by the swollen river. Neighbors were trying to reconstruct the floor plan of the house to get an idea of ​​where to look first.

And so, every so often, the searches continue.

“If they did not die from the blow of the branches and the stones that the river brings, they died of hypothermia”said to the AFP an Aragua Civil Protection official who requested anonymity.

“One is guided by the smell (of decomposition), and today it smells in several houses,” adds a firefighter from the neighboring state of Carabobo.

Volunteer rescuers who were attacked by wasps while removing debris to recover the body of a person are treated by firefighters, while the search for the missing continues in Las Tejerías on October 10, 2022 (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

PROMISES BETWEEN LOSSES

Venezuela suffers a unusual rainy seasonwhich has lasted practically the entire year due to the La Niña phenomenon, tropical waves and the tail blows of Hurricane Julia.

In Las Tejerías, for example, “it rained in eight hours what it rains for a month,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on Sunday.

The flooding of the river, which was up to six meters in the structures closest to the riverbed, dragged trees, cars, light poles, telephone antennas and part of the houses, many built in risk areas.

Damaged vehicles at a car assembly plant of the Chinese company Chery in Las Tejerías on October 10, 2022 (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernández Viloria)

Maduro, who decreed three days of national mourningtoured the disaster area on Monday.

The landslide in Las Tejerías is the worst natural disaster in Venezuela so far this century. In December 1999, a large landslide in Vargas state (north) killed some 10,000 people.

In the last three weeks, another 13 people have died in different regions of the country, also as a result of heavy rains.

The regime has installed shelters in Maracay, capital of Aragua, and also announced the distribution of 300 tons of food. Collection centers were also installed throughout the country to collect donations.

By Barbara Agelvis (AFP)

