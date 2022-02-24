Confirmed a major spoiler for the movie

A major spoiler related to Doctor Strange 2 has been confirmed. We share with you the Marvel Studios update.

the character of Christine Palmerinterpreted by Rachel McAdamsHe seems to have found the love of his life. Unfortunately for him Sorcerer SupremeIt doesn’t seem to be him. the character of benedict cumberbatch You will have to celebrate Valentine’s Day alone. After seeing her in the trailer for Doc Strange 2 in a wedding dress, now a producer of Marvel Studios has confirmed that the lucky one who will marry her will not be Stephen Strange. Their relationship has long since ended.

«Unfortunately, they haven’t gotten back together. As we saw at the end of the first film, Stephen chose to stay in the Holy of Holies, which means that he cannot satisfy his selfishly loving desires.“said the producer of Doc Strange 2 in the latest issue of D23 magazine, as collected by colleagues from The Direct. «He would have loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard part. He refused love and agreed to be a superhero, a defender of our reality. The sequel will show the hero dealing with the decisions he has made. He may regret how things ended with Christine. He still has feelings for her«.

A Marvel Studios Character Jessica Chastain Rejected

As a curiosity, the character played by Rachel McAdams in Doc Strange 2 came very close to falling into the hands of Jessica Chastain. This is something that the writer confirmed C.Robert Cargill Two years ago. «What’s interesting about Hollywood is that they’re starting to find out that a lot of actresses also wanted to be in the superhero genre, like actors.Cargill told Junkfood Cinema.

«This happened, for example, with Scott Derrickson. The director went to Jessica Chastain to have her in the MCU, because we were considering her for the cast. She said that the project sounded amazing and that she would love to do it, but that she would only get one chance to be in a Marvel Studios movie and she wanted to be a superhero.«.