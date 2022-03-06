Confirmed alignment of Chivas against Santos

The rojiblanco team will seek its third win of the tournament when they host the Laguneros this Saturday at the Akron Stadium.

After eight games into the campaign, the Chivas would already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of the Clausura 2022 Tournament where they will receive Santos Laguna for Matchday 9 on the Akron Stadium field, in which it will be one of the most important matches for the squad led by Marcelo Leaño in search of getting out of the bad step, by adding four duels without winning.

The coach of the Sacred Flock will try to keep the 11 that gave him results especially in the second half against the potosinos to rescue the draw. Since they have the confirmed absences of JEsus Molina and Alexis Vegawho was added to the casualty list due to the two-game suspension he received after the red card against Puebla last weekend.

For this commitment, Marcelo Michel Leaño will bet on surprising locals and strangers, since will jump onto the field with Miguel Jiménez in goal, Luis Olivas and Hiram Mier in the central defense, as a right back Isaac Brizuela and on the left Miguel Ponce. In the midfield will be Serge Flores, beside Fernando Beltrán and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, while in front Roberto Alvarado on the right, Cristian Calderón and Jesús Angulo as false nine.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to continue in the ascending line with another win for gain strength due to the string of bad results against Tigres, León and Puebla, setbacks that have complicated his progress in Clausura 2022, so if he does not beat Santos Laguna, the alarms will go off in Verde Valle.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!