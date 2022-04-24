Confirmed alignments of Platense and Motagua from a crowded Excelsior of Puerto Cortés!
The fans have responded at the Excelsior. Platense-Motagua will be played at a full stadium.
Primi Maradiaga commands a line of five defenders against Motagua at the Excelsior. Rafa Zúniga, starting goalkeeper, goes to the bench.
Platense Alignment: Francisco del Riego; David Montoya, Marcos Martínez, André Orellana, Anthony Cervantes, Elías García; Héctor Aranda, Jorge Cardona, Elder Ramos, William Moncada and Álvaro Klusener.
Motagua lineup: Marlon Licona; Denil Maldonado, Cristopher Meléndez, Jessé Moncada, Marcelo Santos; Héctor Castellanos, Jonathan Núñez, Carlos Mejía, Juan Delgado; Roberto Moreira and Ivan Lopez.
The two teams are already training on the Excélsior field, preparing for the match that begins at 6:00 pm.
THE PREVIOUS:
Today is an important day in Puerto Cortes since it could be defined the descent of the historical Platensethe first champion in the history of the Honduran National League.
SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras
The shark would consummate his way to the ‘b’ if he loses to Motagua. However, today it can die, but tomorrow revive since there is still no ruling regarding a litigation that keeps the descent in suspense.
The remainder of the points Royal Society (-7) and to Honduras Progress (-5) He keeps the shark hopeful of continuing to be linked to the privileged league of Honduran soccer.
Starting at 6:00 p.m., the Excelsior from Puerto Corteswhich will be packed to support Platenseyou will live a 90-minute film that will be of pure drama.
And it is that the Buenos Aires team faces a dangerous Motagua who, hand in hand with the Argentine “Tota” Medina It is on the rise after getting three wins in a row.
An unusual and embarrassing administrative case in the National League 🚨 Platense may go down today, but tomorrow have a chance of continuing in first place due to the negligence of the League and Fenafuth.
Added to that, the blues do not suffer in Puerto Cortes since they have five games in a row to be going to bring the three points to the Excelsior. He has taken the measure Platense.
The capital cast wants to add three because they can still aspire to third place since Victory tied against Lifetime in the classic ceibeño. Two of the milkmen would be placed to define the occupant of that step on the last date.
Platensehowever, in mathematics he has to win yes or yes to continue clinging, but always looking askance at the opinion that tomorrow the National League It will be announced through a painful vote and thus define the much-mentioned case that curiously includes the three teams that fight not to descend.
PLATENSE-MOTAGUA IN STATISTICS
Historical series: 208 games: Motagua won 90, Platense won 55 and tied 63
Series at the Excelsior: 76 games: Platense won 34, Motagua won 20 and drew 22
Motagua has won the last 5 duels against Platense in Puerto Cortés.
MATCH SHEET
Match: Platense vs. Motagua
Working day: 17
Time: 6:00 pm
Transmission: Tigo Sports
Stadium: Excelsior, Puerto Cortes
Referee: Oscar Moncada
Likely lineups:
Platense: Rafa Zuniga; Federico Maya, André Orellana, Marcos Martínez, David Montoya; Jorge Cardona, Hector Aranda, Elder Ramos; Byron Rodríguez and Álvaro Klusener.
Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Wesly Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Santos; Héctor Castellanos, Juan Delgado, Diego Auzqui, Carlos Mejía; Ivan Lopez and Roberto Moreira.