Confirmed alignments of Platense and Motagua from a crowded Excelsior of Puerto Cortés!

2022-04-24

Primi Maradiaga commands a line of five defenders against Motagua at the Excelsior. Rafa Zúniga, starting goalkeeper, goes to the bench.

The fans have responded at the Excelsior. Platense-Motagua will be played at a full stadium.

The two teams are already training on the Excélsior field, preparing for the match that begins at 6:00 pm.

THE PREVIOUS:

Today is an important day in Puerto Cortes since it could be defined the descent of the historical Platensethe first champion in the history of the Honduran National League.

The shark would consummate his way to the ‘b’ if he loses to Motagua. However, today it can die, but tomorrow revive since there is still no ruling regarding a litigation that keeps the descent in suspense.

The remainder of the points Royal Society (-7) and to Honduras Progress (-5) He keeps the shark hopeful of continuing to be linked to the privileged league of Honduran soccer.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., the Excelsior from Puerto Corteswhich will be packed to support Platenseyou will live a 90-minute film that will be of pure drama.

And it is that the Buenos Aires team faces a dangerous Motagua who, hand in hand with the Argentine “Tota” Medina It is on the rise after getting three wins in a row.