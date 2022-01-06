confirmed another Marvel character in the Disney + series

Which character will join Baby Groot’s bizarre adventures?

I Am Groot – Marvel series about the adventures of Baby Groot – is scheduled for 2022, as confirmed by James Gunn. Currently, very few details are known about the series, but it is likely that the project is set between the events of the first two films dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy. According to the storyboard released in these hours, however, new interesting details begin to circulate, including the presence of another team member, that is Drax. In the released scene, Groot grabs a handheld gaming device from Drax using his extendable arms. Neither Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the exuberant sapling is often filmed while playing on a console, so the series – or at least a few episodes – could tell how he got hold of that object.

It is not clear at the moment if it will be Dave Bautista to dub his historical character. The actor, in fact, did not lend his voice to his animated counterpart in What If?. Still shrouded in mystery is also the possible presence of Star Lord, Gamora or Rocket. Baby Groot will be characterized by a more irreverent and childish style compared to other Marvel products and will expand the catalog of animated products set in the MCU, after What If?. The full team is instead destined to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, scheduled for May 5, 2023. In the cast, in addition to protagonists Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Drax (Dave Bautista), Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Vin Diesel (Groot), will be present Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Will Poulter – as of the chatted Adam Warlock.

About theimportance of an underrated character like Groot and the need for a spin-off dedicated to him, James Gunn stated: “Groot’s personality was something that was already written in black and white on the pages of the script, but we forgot about it while we were making the first film. But now everyone knows Groot to such an extent that we are more aware of it, even on our part when we shoot the scenes, and we realize that Baby Groot is there all the time. I think he’s a really well written character, especially compared to the first Groot. Not that it was written badly before, but now it is certainly more complete ”.

