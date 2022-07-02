Confirmed: Brad Pitt says he will retire from acting this year

Pitt’s production company is involved in important future projects, such as the sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’ and films by Bong Joon-ho (‘Parasite’), Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun Maverick’) and Jon Watts (‘Spider-Man’). ). Photo: Getty Images

Brad Pitt gave one of the worst news in recent months to his followers. The winning actor Oscar award talked about his retirement from acting, where he has built a successful career for more than three decades.

“For some time now I see myself in my last stage. This last semester or quarter,” said the renowned actor in a recent interview with the gq magazine British, while questioning how he will do it. “How is this new phase going to be? How am I going to figure it out?”

Although Brad Pitt is in a stage of reflection in which he analyzes his next step, it does not seem that he will completely forget about Hollywood. As is well known, the actor also has a solid career as a producer thanks to Plan B Entertainment, the company he founded in 2011 with Jennifer Aniston when they were still a couple.

The production company has been behind highly successful films such as ‘The Departed’, ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘The Tree of Life’ or ‘Moneyball’. In the last decade it won the Oscar for Best Picture thanks to ’12 Years a Slave and Moonlight’, as well as the David O. Selznick Award from the Producers Association of America in recognition of his career.

Pitt’s production company is involved in important future projects, such as the sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’ and Bong Joon-ho movies (‘Parasite’)Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun Maverick’) and Jon Watts (‘Spider-Man’).

In the chat with the publication, Pitt also opened up about the darkness he lived when he smoked and he drank without moderation, habits that he abandoned completely, after his separation from Angelina Jolie more than six years ago. Furthermore, she shared that, for the first time in her life, she begins to recognize the depression that accompanied him practically since childhood.

the star of ‘The mask’, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor for the film ‘Once upon in Hollywood’, took the decisive step in his career with the 1991 film ‘Thelma and Louise’, starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. However, he came to stardom by starring in other great productions such as ‘Interview with the Vampire’, ‘Legends of the Fall’, ‘Seven’ and ‘Twelve Monkeys’ during the 1990s.