Confirmed cases of covid-19 in the world decrease by 16 percent

The number of cases of covid-19 in the world, confirmed by laboratory tests, decreased by 16 percent in the last week, after the “notorious” increase observed in the first half of March, the weekly epidemiological report of the World Health Organization (WHO).

These figures must be interpreted with caution in view of the fact that the rate of testing to detect the disease has fallen considerably in the vast majority of countries and a part of the infections go undetected by epidemiological surveillance systems.

“Many countries are progressively changing their testing strategies, resulting in fewer diagnoses and consequently fewer cases detected,” explains the organization.

In relation to reported deaths, the WHO reports that the number of deaths attributed to covid-19 globally has decreased considerably in the last week (-43%).

However, this decrease is considered “artificial”, since in the previous week there had been a peak in deaths due to technical modifications in the count made in countries such as the United States, Chile or India, which reported cases corresponding to months previous.

In figures, last week’s cases reached nine million, while 26,000 people lost their lives due to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 489 million and deaths to 6 million, since the pandemic started.