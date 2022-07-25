Confirmed Cases of Monkeypox Increase to 13 in Puerto Rico

The main Epidemiology officer of the Department of Health, Melissa Marzan, announced that there are already 13 confirmed cases on the island of “monkeypox”. Meanwhile, he added, the agency is keeping another 12 possible infections under surveillance and 24 people under investigation.

The most recent number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Puerto Rico was 11. Including the island, the United States has registered 2,981 cases of “monkeypox”, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, in English). However, the government’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Ashish-Jhasaid he hopes that the increase in the availability of vaccines and detection tests will contain this outbreak.

Yesterday, Saturday, the World Health Organization described as a “public health emergency of international concern” the outbreak of monkeypox that impacts more than 70 countries. At the local level, Marzán said, this will imply the allocation of additional funds to deal with the situation, although he said he did not know if the federal government will do the same.

“Certainly, we are dealing with the ‘monkeypox’ issue as an emergency. They have already been training (staff), surveillance for monkeypox was established, the Orthopox test is being carried out in the Department of Health and we have been guiding (citizens)”, the officer said in written statements.

He argued that in the absence of federal funds to specifically work on the “monkeypox”, the state government had allocated a budget to attend to this new emergency that arises while the positivity rate of COVID-19 it was located today on the island at 34.36%. The Department of Health also reported two additional deaths today, rising to 4,725 the total accumulated in this line since the emergency began in March 2020.

The WHO has previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio, both of which are active.

The entity defines a public health emergency of international concern or PHEIC as “an extraordinary event” that constitutes a “public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease” and “that potentially requires a coordinated international response”, formulated when a situation arises that is “serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected”.

Asked if the agency would proceed to hire additional personnel to follow up on monkeypox cases, Marzán said that this work is currently being carried out by the Office of Epidemiology and Investigation. The laboratory and clinical components are worked, on the other hand, by the staff of the Biosafety Office and the Centers for the Prevention and Treatment of Communicable Diseases (CPTET). The latter are also in charge of vaccination together with other sexual health clinics that have been certified.

“With the state funds granted, new support staff and materials are being hired to continue supporting screening and vaccination tests. Finally, state funds are supporting the prevention/education component”He said in writing to questions from this medium.

At the moment, he added, the response to this new public health emergency is regionalized and the follow-up of cases and contacts is led by the department. “Health professionals support us in detecting potential suspicious cases to start the investigation processes,” said the official.

Healthcare providers with suspected monkeypox patients can call 787-404-5561.