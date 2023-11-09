Confirmed: DC has officially replaced the classic ‘Aquaman’ character

In just over a month, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director James Wan’s film (2023) will officially release in theaters after several production delays. But the man behind the feature film has revealed that a classic DC character has been replaced in the superhero sequel.

As the last film in the current DC Extended Universe, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The sequel to DC’s surprise $1 billion hit, aquaman (2018). Bringing back Jason Momoa as the titular protector of the ocean and member of the Justice League aquaman The sequel will continue the story until the hero becomes the king of Atlantis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Has been embroiled in recent controversies, such as the highly publicized lawsuit and lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Of course, Heard played the role of Mira in the first film. aquaman film, but its status as a sequel remained a subject of controversy for months.

During testing, several different stories emerged as to how much Heard would appear in the DC film, if at all. Rumors of him being removed from the feature entirely were shot down upon the release of the first teaser trailer. That said, many are still planning to boycott Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ film for keeping her in the film, even after the jury found that she used her ex-husband, Johnny Depp With his now-discredited essay. Washington Post, Depp was from Warner Bros.’s other major franchise, fantastic beastFollowing his defeat in the 2020 defamation case Sun And News Group Newspapers Ltd.

Apart from the Heard controversy, it seems Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Due to its status as the last film in the current DCEU, it has been on a path of slow theatrical progress. In early 2023, new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first chapter – “Gods and Monsters” – in their upcoming reboot of the DC franchise, the DC Universe or DCU.

The new DCU will include Gunn’s own films superman: legacy (2025), starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and the new Batman film, the brave and the Bold (TBD). TV projects include creature commando, waller, lanternAnd Paradise Lost,

But back to the present and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It will feature several familiar faces, as well as newcomers Indya Moore as Carshawn, Janie Zhao as Stingray, and Pilou Asbæk in a currently unnamed role. Upon hearing of Moore’s casting as Kershaw, which was announced in 2021, many were curious how the classic shark character would be brought to life on screen in the second film. And now it turns out that maybe it’s not quite what people expected.

James Wan has confirmed that Indya Moore’s Karshon will not honor the character’s comic book roots and will instead apparently be a new version of the character. talking to Empire (via The Direct), Wan spoke to Carshawn at DC Comics about the changes he made to his film.

“This Carshawn is no shark character. It’s different from comic books in that sense,” says Wan. “Now that Arthur is the king of Atlantis, one of the things we wanted to do is give him obstacles within the political world. Karshon comes from the High Council and is a political obstacle to Arthur.

SW, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Carshawn will not be focused on as a shark-sized villain, but instead, as a political opponent determined to stop Momoa’s Aquaman. How it fares to an already weary audience will be interesting, given that early screenings have been very disappointing (walkouts). Free screening was reported), then it is clear aquaman There’s a big tough fight at the end of the sequel.

In reference to Carshon in the world of DC Comics, Alex Jaffe, describing the origin of the Shark villain for DC.com, wrote:

“If you’ve read Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo’s Suicide Squad (and you really should, because it’s one of the best Squad books I’ve read), you know it also involves a humanoid shark. And while King Shark has been a member of the Suicide Squad in the past and will likely be again in the future, the shark running with the team in the Taylor/Redondo book is not King Shark. He’s just a “shark”. (“Carshon” to his friends.)”

Jaffe confirms that Carshawn is more of a shark than Suicide Squad’s King Shark. “While King Shark is the son of a human woman and a shark god, Karshon is a regular old shark who grew human-like limbs and intelligence after being exposed to radiation. He then fought Green Lantern for a while. That was the Silver Age, dude. “Things like this happen all the time,” the article reads.

So, it doesn’t seem like Wan’s sequel epic is honoring this aquatic villain’s comic book legacy and instead setting up the character as a more political foe to Momoa’s Arthur Curry. This change could be another reason viewers will reject Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and did not come in support of Wan’s astonishing billion-dollar success.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023, a full year after its original release date was set and two days after its latest date. The delay moves the film proper to Christmas weekend and could give the film a much-needed boost to holiday audiences.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Yahul Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Tom Curry as It stars Temuera Morrison, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Indya Moore as Karshon, Jani Zhao as Stingray, and Pilou Asbæk in a currently undisclosed role.

will you check Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom This December? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!