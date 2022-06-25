Confirmed! Emilia Clarke gave the ‘ok’ to the spin-off of Jon Snow

Eight seasons the fans had to wait for the meeting between the Khaleesi Y Jon Snowthe true heir to the throne. Nothing that happened in the last season that promised to be epic hovered around our imagination and, although it would no longer be counted as a spoiler, it is known that the end of this story left us with a taste of very little, if not bitter and completely disappointed. But a spin-off is on the way and perhaps the events that unfold here can reverse some of the disillusionment of a series that aspired to be the best of all time.

So, hopes return for the fandom, since HBO Max wants to continue exploiting the universe created by George R.R. Martin after the somewhat disappointing ending he had game of Thrones with a new series that goes back 200 years in time to focus on the House Targaryens. However, there are so many characters to squeeze and that we want to continue knowing through the small screen. Is it enough with just this prequel?

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.

The next project on the streaming platform will be a new series that will take up the story of Jon Snow right where viewers left him: crossing the Wall on his way to a life in exile. Initially, several specialized media such as The Hollywood Reporter or Deadline They rumored the news, based on a leak that also ensured that the actor would reprise his old role, but there was always the possibility that it was not true.

However, fans can breathe easy and start getting their hopes up because Emily Clarke, ancient Mother of dragons in the original series and close friend of Kit Harington, He spoke about it to confirm that it is true and that the interpreter himself brought her up to date with the plans. It seems that for the moment that information should not be public knowledge, because the Khaleesi he hastened to qualify his words.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones.

“As far as I know, it’s being created by Kit, so he’s been involved from the beginning. If it’s done, hopefully what you see will carry Kit Harington’s stamp of approval.” said to the BBC. What is clear is that she will not participate in any spin-off of game of Thrones because he considers that this chapter of his career is more than closed.

Related news

Now he prefers to focus on earning the respect of the theater world in his London West End debut with the play Seagull, especially after in 2013 he received very bad reviews for his work on a version of Breakfast with diamonds on Broadway. In the case of kits, slip back into the skin of Jon Snow It would allow him to make amends after fans were not at all satisfied with the outcome of his character’s story arc and with the decisions he made in the last few episodes.