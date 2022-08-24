Entertainment

Confirmed entry of Paul Rudd to the successful series of Selena Gómez and Steve Martin

One of the series that surprised the most since its launch was the black comedy thriller ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

And to maintain the interest of the followers, the producers and creators achieve add the profile of actor Paul Rudd, who will star in the third season.

“After making an auspicious entrance into the world of our series at the end of season two as ‘Ben Glenroy,’ is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming third season – as he is a clear source of many future questions and, as always with our series, there are many twists that are yet to come! creators John Hoffman.

The plot that has achieved the best ratings on specialist and critical sites can be enjoyed in Mexico within the Star+ catalog.

Rudd’s new role in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ reunites him for another time with Selena Gomez, as the two starred together in the 2016 Netflix movie “The Fundamentals of Caring.”

The series tells as The three friends, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), they are accused of the crime, so in the first episodes they decide to investigate the case to find out who really killed Bunny, and get rid of that suspicion without knowing that their lives will never be the same again.

