Confirmed entry of Paul Rudd to the successful series of Selena Gómez and Steve Martin

One of the series that surprised the most since its launch was the black comedy thriller ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

And to maintain the interest of the followers, the producers and creators achieve add the profile of actor Paul Rudd, who will star in the third season.

“After making an auspicious entrance into the world of our series at the end of season two as ‘Ben Glenroy,’ is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming third season – as he is a clear source of many future questions and, as always with our series, there are many twists that are yet to come! creators John Hoffman.