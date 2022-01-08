Sports

confirmed Ghoulam on the left, Elmas in place of Zielinski

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Napoli-Sampdoria, the probable formations: Ghoulam confirmed on the left, Elmas in place of Zielinski

Napoli Sampdoria the probable formations

At 16.30 at the Maradona on Naples challenge the Sampdoria. The Azzurri want to go back to winning at home after some sensational knockouts with Empoli and Spezia. Sampdoria wants to make up for it after the slip with Cagliari. At home in Naples, Spalletti also loses Zielinski due to Covid, in its place Elmas. Tuanzebe, who did his first training session with his new teammates, will go to the bench. Fabian Ruiz is also available for the bench, for the rest, Mertens-Petagna ballot for the leading role, with the Belgian favorite. At Sampdoria, D’Aversa will not be able to count on Candreva, who has been disqualified. Askildsen should play in his place, with Gabbiadini-Caputo confirmed in front. These are the probable formations, reported by Alfredo Pedullà’s website:

Latest football Naples

Napoli Sampdoria the probable formations

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Domenichini.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru (Augello); Thorsby, Ekdal, Rincon, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini. Coach: D’Aversa.

David Ospina

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rudiger goal for defense Sevilla want Kulusevski

4 days ago

Inter, concern for Dzeko: his conditions

November 11, 2021

“Mayoral at Fiorentina is possible. Caceres complicated situation. On Ribery …”

November 14, 2021

Bundesliga, a super Bayer makes 7: Schick the star. Wolfsburg ko, Hoffenheim well

December 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button