confirmed Ghoulam on the left, Elmas in place of Zielinski

At 16.30 at the Maradona on Naples challenge the Sampdoria. The Azzurri want to go back to winning at home after some sensational knockouts with Empoli and Spezia. Sampdoria wants to make up for it after the slip with Cagliari. At home in Naples, Spalletti also loses Zielinski due to Covid, in its place Elmas. Tuanzebe, who did his first training session with his new teammates, will go to the bench. Fabian Ruiz is also available for the bench, for the rest, Mertens-Petagna ballot for the leading role, with the Belgian favorite. At Sampdoria, D’Aversa will not be able to count on Candreva, who has been disqualified. Askildsen should play in his place, with Gabbiadini-Caputo confirmed in front. These are the probable formations, reported by Alfredo Pedullà’s website:

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Mertens. Coach: Domenichini. SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru (Augello); Thorsby, Ekdal, Rincon, Askildsen; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini. Coach: D’Aversa.