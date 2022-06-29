Confirmed: Johnny Depp will not return to “Pirates of the Caribbean” as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Photo: Courtesy

Rumors recently surfaced about the possible return of Johnny Depp a Pirates of the Caribbean in its sixth installment. Pop Topic revealed that Disney wanted to recover the actor for the role of Jack Sparrow for 301 million dollars, information that was denied.

A representative of the interpreter denied this information in statements to NBCNews. “They invented it”, clarified. This coincides with what producer Jerry Bruckheimer already advanced last May, when he was asked about Depp’s possible return to Pirates of the Caribbean. “At the moment, no. The future is yet to be decided,” she commented in an interview with The Sunday Times.

It should be noted that during his trial against AmberHeard, The actress’s lawyer asked Depp if he would be willing to return to the franchise. “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney offered you $300 millionWouldn’t anything in this world make you go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Right?” asked Ben Rottenborn. “That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn,” confirmed the artist.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) Dubbed Trailer Spanish Latin [OFICIAL]

Depp appeared in five movies Pirates of the Caribbean. The saga will soon add a sixth installment directed by Joachim Ronning. Although he will not participate in the adventure film, the actor will return to the big screen with Jeanne du Barry, a period film directed by Maïwenn. In the film he will give life to Louis XV and will share plans with Louis Garrel.

After the trial, Heard was sentenced to pay 15 million dollars to her ex-husband. Regarding Heard’s counterclaim, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.