Confirmed lineup of Chivas to face Pumas

Chivas de Guadalajara looks for its sixth victory of the tournament this Saturday, when it hosts the felines in a match on Day 16 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Flock Passion presents its confirmed lineup.

After 15 games in the campaign, Chivas would already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of the Clausura 2022 Tournament where they will honor the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadium, where it will be another of the vital commitments with Ricardo Cadena on the bench, who will try to find the victory and thereby accumulate his third victory during his process in the same number of games directed.

ANDhe new technician of the Sacred Flock will try to maintain his strategy in the starting 11 to try to get a good result against the university students, after the transcendental victory the previous Tuesday against the Xolos de Tijuana 2-1, a result with which they rose to eighth place with ample possibilities of getting into the Repechage. So far they only have the confirmed absences of Jesús Molina, Sergio Flores, José Juan Macías and Isaac Brizuela, all due to injury

The red and white bench would be made up of: Miguel Jiménez in goal; in the defense would appear Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Giberto Orozco, Cristian Calderón and Carlos Cisneros; in the midfield Lalo Torres, Jesús Angulo and Fernando Beltran, while in the attack Alexis Vega with Roberto Alvarado.

It should be remembered thate Chivas is in a better position in the standings, as it is in eighth place with a ticket to the Repechage with 20 points, so if they do not win against the felines their aspirations could be complicated because the next duel against Necaxa would be vital, which is why Ricardo Cadena will send the best he has to the field.

