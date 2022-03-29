Confirmed: PlayStation Plus merges with PS Now and adds classic games from all its consoles

For some time we have been telling you about the response to the tremendous Xbox Game Pass that I was preparing Sony for your PlayStationthe same one that has been handled in code under the name of spartacus since the middle of last year and that this Tuesday has just been confirmed.

Yes, because through a blog post, the Japanese company confirmed that starting in June it will merge its PS Now and PlayStation Plus services to create this new subscription that will be differentiated into three different levels each with a different value and that, by the way, will keep the PS Plus name.

The positive of all this is that the long-awaited backwards compatibility for playstation and now you can access part of the catalog of PSX, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3Besides the playstation portablewhich must be said that he also scored with some great games worth reliving.

The cheapest plan will be ESSENTIAL and will include practically the same as the current PlayStation Plus subscriptionexcept that instead of accessing three or four downloadable games per month, there will only be two. This plan maintains the current value of just over seven thousand pesos a monthbeing able to acquire the membership for semester ($21,500 approximately) or in a way annual ($51,600 approximately).

Then comes the plan EXTRA which includes all of the above but adds a catalog of up to four hundred of the best titles from both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (which at the moment are very scarce). What’s more will be downloadable as long as the subscription is active and it will have a Approximate monthly cost of twelve thousand Chilean pesos or $34,500 per semester or $86,000 per year.

And finally there is the plan PREMIUM which includes everything from the levels already explained and adds up to 340 more titles where video games are added Playstation 3 available to play through the cloud and a catalog of classics from PSP, PSX and PlayStation 2 also available in the cloud but also for download.

Here is also the possibility of streaming (in countries where PS Now works) and access to trial titles for a limited time for users to decide whether or not to buy said game. The price of this service will be Approximate $14,600 per month; $43,000 for the semester and $103,000 for the full year (all values ​​are approximate current dollar price).