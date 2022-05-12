confirmed sequel with Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl actress returns for the second part of the film with Anna Kendrick. This is everything you need to know after the premiere of the original story in 2018.

Mystery and comedy came together again in 2018 when in simple favor It had its big premiere. Starring Anna Kendrick Y Blake Lively, the suspense tape came to theaters with enormous expectation. However, the specialized critics rated this production harshly, although -once it was incorporated into the catalog of streaming platforms- the audience gave it a new opportunity. In this way, its sequel has just been confirmed and here we tell you what you should know.

The American film was directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica SharzerBased on the homonymous novel by Darcy Bell, published in 2017. Translated as Un Pequeno Favor, the film is now available at Netflix, Starz Play and Movistar Play, so the options to access it are much broader than in its theatrical release. And it is that in less than two hours, it managed to be a captivating ideal proposal to enjoy from the comfort of home.

What is it about in simple favor? Anna Kendrick is responsible for bringing to life Stephanie Smothers, a thrill-seeking single mom who runs a craft and recipe blog. For his part, Blake Lively -which last week became a trend due to his parade in the met gala– brings to life Emily Nelson, the public relations director of a fashion company. The two forge a friendship when their children begin to be classmates in high school.

Conflict comes when Emily asks Stephanie for a small favor, only to suddenly disappear from the small town they live in. In this sense, Kendrick’s character must discover the truth behind this event. If you have enjoyed the plot of this movie, good news! The second part is already on its way and its protagonists will arrive to repeat their roles at the hands of Paul Feig who, once again, will be the director of the project.

With production of Laura Fisher and again with a screenplay by Jessica Sharzher, the film comes after grossing $97 million at the box office, according to Deadline. If you haven’t seen the original yet and consider yourself a lover of the looks presented by the actress from gossip-girl, then A Simple Favor will surprise you with its style and with scenes dedicated to stunning costumes. A must for lovers of fashion!