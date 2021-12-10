confirmed Steelrising and Homeworld 3, rumors on Alan Wake 2 increase

A few hours from the start of The Game Awards 2021, the number of developers who announce their participation in the most anticipated videogame show of this year is growing. The latest confirmations concern Steelrising and Homeworld 3, with the increasingly pressing rumors on the presence of Alan Wake 2 in the background.

After the announcement of the new video of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League at TGA 2021, other software houses are appearing on social networks to tickle the curiosity of their fans and invite them to attend the Geoff Keighley event.

From their respective profiles, the representatives of Blackbird Interactive and of Spiders studies urged fans of sci-fi adventures and fans of role-playing action to carefully follow the Game Awards to be able to admire the World Premiere entirely dedicated to Homeworld 3 And Steelrising. The two expected communication windows that will be opened on these two projects will allow players to presumably witness cinematic scenes accompanied by some gameplay clips.

Less evident, but certainly no less interesting, are the reflections made by the well-known insider NateTheHate shares with his followers: during the last podcast held on YouTube, the “deep throat” of the videogame industry said it was certain that Remedy wants to take advantage of the visibility guaranteed by the TGA 2021 to officially unveil Alan Wake 2, thus realizing the explicit will of the leaders of the Finnish company in saying they are happy with the good sales of Alan Wake’s Remaster.