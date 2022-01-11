confirmed the dubbing for the new game Sega – Nerd4.life

Sonic Frontiers will be in Italian, according to what is reported by the same official account of the Sonic the Hedgehog series on Twitter, in a message in which the various languages ​​supported between dubbing and subtitles.

The new chapter of the Sega series seems to be at a rather advanced stage of development, considering that the work on the location it seems to have already been done or is in any case well advanced, and it is also a very extensive work, considering how many languages ​​are supported.

As for the dubbing, as well as the texts on the screen, Italian is present in addition to English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish, while the subtitles also range on other options such as Chinese, Korean, Polish, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese, demonstrating how Sega particularly cares about localization in as many languages ​​as possible for what should be its new flagship game.

For the rest, we are waiting for a more extensive presentation of Sonic Frontiers, given that at the moment the game is still quite mysterious. You can get to know him better by reading the special on everything we know about the new Blue Hedgehog game, while recently it emerged that it was scheduled for 2021 but has been postponed, another thing that suggests that development is now well underway.