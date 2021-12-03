Confirmed the first game to be shown at The Game Awards

Some weeks ago Geoff Keighley unveiled all the nominations for the The Game Awards 2021, the most anticipated event to be held in just a few days.

Thanks also and above all to the presence of surprise titles such as It Takes Two, the awards this year will certainly prove to be very interesting.

In addition to the awards, the next The Game Awards should also give space to many new games to be discovered or rediscovered, as revealed by Keighley himself.

In fact, it seems that during the evening we could see with our eyes games that will showcase the true next-gen, so it goes without saying that the expectations are really high.

Now, as also reported by GameSpot, it is very likely that the TGAs will also reveal new information about the game dedicated to Gollum and inspired by the saga of The Lord of the Rings.

Just today, in a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account, Daedalic posted a short video of Gollum emerging from the shadows to face an armored ogre.

The trailer then shows the date of December 9, before revealing the The Game Awards logo, which leaves very little room for doubt.

The text of the tweet you find above reads: “Something lurks in the shadows … Tune in to The Game Awards on December 9th!”

If in the meantime you want to retrieve all the nominations for the next The Game Awards, all you have to do is click on this address.

If, on the other hand, you want to know more about the next game starring Gollum, a gameplay video introduces us to its mechanics, which are all for lovers of stealth.

In August 2020, lead game designer Martin Wilkes revealed that the game will be conceived along the lines of a Prince of Persia however, set in the fantasy world of JR Tolkien.