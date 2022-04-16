Confirmed the lineup of America vs Tijuana for Liga MX 2022

Check out the confirmed lineup of Club América for their match against Xolos de Tijuana, for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

America a large part of his classification is played for the playoff against Xolos from Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium, on Matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament. Both teams are tied in points in the standings, but the Eagles have an advantage by having a better goal difference. This means that everything will be defined by whoever puts the best training on the pitch.

Knowing how important it is to get into Liguilla, Fernando Ortiz has tried to give continuity to the players who puts in the starting eleven. Except for suspensions or injuries, Tano has maintained a base that today has a mark of three wins, one draw and one loss.

For this Friday’s game, Bruno Valdez returns after serving a one-game suspension, after accumulating five yellow cards, while Juan Otero is already recovered from his injury, but the coaching staff decided not to risk it and was left out of the squad. As a doubt was Alex Zendejas due to physical exhaustion, but in the end he managed to recover.

The lineup of America vs. Xolos Tijuana for Day 14 of the Clausura 2022

With almost a complete squad, Ortiz commands the following eleven: William Ochoa on the bow: Jorge Sanchez Y louis sources as sides; Sebastian Caceres Y Bruno Valdez as central; in the middle Richard Sanchez, Alexander Zendejas Y Alvaro Fidalgo; in attack Diego Valdes, Roger Martinez Y Federico Vinas.

Substitutes of America vs Tijuana

Óscar Jiménez, Jordan Silva, Jorge Meré, Henry Martín, Pedro Aquino, Karel Campos, Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda, Salvador Reyes and Mauro Lainez.

