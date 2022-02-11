confirmed the name of the small suv

SINO-GERMAN – Is called Smart # 1 the first car electric of the new course, a crossover resulting from the partnership with the Chinese group Geely, which owns 50% of Smart, and which oversaw the development of the electric powertrain and the platform.

THE TESTS COME TO THE END – The Smart # 1whose images with light camouflage have been disseminated, will enter in production by the end of 2022. The house has in fact announced that it has completed the pre-launch test sessions preparatory for the start of series production. Tests that took place in the far north of China, with temperatures around -40 ° C. This type of tests are very important because they allowed the engineers to test the behavior of the battery at these temperatures, so as to fine-tune the BMS (battery management system), that is the software that manages the accumulator. The icy surfaces, on the other hand, served to refine the dynamic qualities of the car and the calibration of the driving aids.

CAREFUL AERODYNAMICS – Observing the Smart # 1 it can be seen that the pre-production units are practically identical to the concept, except for the “wardrobe” doors which will be replaced with the traditional ones. The dimensions are those of a compact car, with one length of 429 cm. The house has worked hard on aerodynamics using the advanced Chinese center of Chongqing, and obtaining an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.29. Value that it was possible to achieve, as well as with the general “care” aerodynamics reserved for the bodywork, also with the adoption of some details such as the retractable door handles and the Active Grille Shutter, a system that automatically opens and closes the panel applied to the radiator grille.

ELECTRIC 4X4 – The Smart # 1 is based on the SEA platform for electric cars developed by Geely (the crossover will be produced in China), with an 800 V system, a rear electric motor which should be 204 HP, which grows to 326 HP for the 4×4 version (the second electric unit is positioned at ‘front end). The battery should guarantee a range of over 400 km. However, various “cuts” of accumulators will be available.