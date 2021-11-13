confirmed the presence of Sylvester Stallone!

Sylvester Stallone will return to theaters in one of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films. In fact, the actor known throughout the world for the role of Rocky, will once again take on the role of the Ravager, Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The film will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will have to integrate with several of the TV and animation series announced just a few hours ago during Disney + Day. In particular with the animated series I Am Groot dedicated to one of the protagonists of the saga and member of the team created by Peter Quill / Star Lord.

Sylvester Stallone himself announced his return directly from a specialized studio. The actor has in fact recorded a short video for Instagram in which he shows a small ‘dbehind the scenes‘of production. particularly Stallone underwent a session of “Face Duplication“, a technique derived from motion capture in which an actor is at the center of a sphere made up of dozens of lights and very high resolution cameras capable of making a three-dimensional and extremely realistic scan of his face and his expressions.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be directed once again by James Gunn, following the success of Warner Bros and DC Comics’ The Suicide Squad Suicide Mission and in which Sylvester Stallone played the role of King Shark.

Unchanged the rest of the cast led by Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillian (Nebula), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

The film will arrive in theaters around the world only on May 5, 2023, significantly delayed compared to what was initially planned by Marvel and Disney (May 2020). The delay was caused precisely by the Breakup between Disney and director James Gunn in July 2018. Gunn was fired due to a series of Tweets deemed offensive, only to be reintroduced the following year.

Source: Sylvester Stallone